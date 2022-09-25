WEAPONS

In Gavirate, the Oltrepo is playing early today. Reason: the UP Gavirate on Sunday 25 and Monday 26 September hosts the training of the Under 20 national team at the “Vittore Anessi” stadium in Viale dello Sport, in view of the friendly against Switzerland at Ossola di Varese scheduled for Tuesday 27 September. Therefore Gavirate asked that the match be played in advance, Saturday, at 15.30.

The Oltrepo comes to us after a defeat, at home, with Muggiò for 2-1. The first season in the league, after two resounding 3-0 victories (Accademia Pavese and Ardor Lazzate). Gavirate, who will not have mister Caon (suspended) on the bench, is a decidedly tough and bold team that even at the end of the market, to complete an already very valid squad, has inserted the striker Alessandro Venditti (2003) and in defense Luca Municchi (2004), both from the Juniores of the City of Varese. «All matches start from 0-0 and we want to ride the wave of enthusiasm to try to win it. Together with Pavia and Vogherese, it seems that Oltrepò has something more on paper, but Excellence is a championship that always reserves many surprises. We’ll see, it will certainly be a fun match ».

Thus the young (2003) winger, Lukas Marcaletti, who arrived in Gavirate, after last year’s experience at Vergiatese, on the challenge against Oltrepo. Marcaletti himself defines what he thinks is, the secret of Gavirate: “I think our strength is precisely the group: we are very united and in my opinion this is a fundamental thing that you immediately notice on the pitch, when you see your teammates. ready to help you in any situation “.

Gavirate, in the standings, has 7 points (4th place), one more than the red and white, the result of 2 wins so far (2-1 at home with Magenta and 2-1 away on the Sestese field), a draw (0-0 in Binasco), 4 goals scored and 2 conceded. Three defections in the Oltrepo. Mister Albertini renounces the midfielder Cicciù, the outside attacking Paparella and the attacker Citterio. All three struggling with muscle problems.

The probable eleven. Gavirate (4-3-1-2): 1 Menegon; 2 Roveda, 6 Municchi, 5 breaking latest news, 3 Broggini; 9 Martinoia, 8 Esteri, 4 Fossati; 11 Cruz; 10 Lercara, 7 Marcaletti. All .: Sirgutà. Oltrepo (3-4-3): 1 Cable; 6 Scarcella, 23 Gabrielli, 15 Lopane; 4 Villoni, 12 Rebuscini, 79 Gnaziri, 29 Negri; 28 De Stradis, 9 Grasso, 10 Pedrabissi. Coach: Albertini. Referee: Cat of Lamezia Terme. –

alessandro Maggi