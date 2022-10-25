Home Sports Sassuolo-Verona 2-1: Ceccherini, Laurienté and Frattesi
Sassuolo-Verona 2-1: Ceccherini, Laurienté and Frattesi

Veneti ahead with Ceccherini after 2 ‘, then Dionisi’s team realizes the opportunities unlike the guests, who are now penultimate

In football, whoever scores goals wins. The most obvious and banal of the rules of the ball is perfect for analyzing the victory of Sassuolo, who beats 2-1 in comeback against an increasingly troubled Verona, which is now next to last, also overtaken by Sampdoria. The Venetians, ahead after 2 ‘with a random goal (Ceccherini’s cross is not touched by anyone and the trajectory mocked by Councils), wasted too much, thus collecting the sixth consecutive defeat. With a great start they could have doubled, but Tameze’s mistake and a bit of bad luck allowed Sassuolo to get up and equalize. In the circumstance, the wonderful play of Laurienté (yet another excellent catch on the Carnevali men’s market) reveals the big limits of Hien, who makes a bad impression on the dribbling of the Frenchman, also good at putting her at the far post.

THE SHOOT

The game is rather balanced, but Verona confirms the excellent signals shown against Milan and plays equally well against a more popular team, even if struggling with important absences (Berardi and the suspended Ferrari above all). Toljan fits in and finds the outside post, but the most incredible opportunity still wastes Verona, with Lasagna who fails to score with a header from two steps (Consiglio’s also good) and Faraoni who sends her into the curve from a more than favorable position . And so Verone is punished: the quality of the returning Traoré assists the insertion of Frattesi, surgical in punishing Montipò.

October 24, 2022

