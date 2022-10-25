In football, whoever scores goals wins. The most obvious and banal of the rules of the ball is perfect for analyzing the victory of Sassuolo, who beats 2-1 in comeback against an increasingly troubled Verona, which is now next to last, also overtaken by Sampdoria. The Venetians, ahead after 2 ‘with a random goal (Ceccherini’s cross is not touched by anyone and the trajectory mocked by Councils), wasted too much, thus collecting the sixth consecutive defeat. With a great start they could have doubled, but Tameze’s mistake and a bit of bad luck allowed Sassuolo to get up and equalize. In the circumstance, the wonderful play of Laurienté (yet another excellent catch on the Carnevali men’s market) reveals the big limits of Hien, who makes a bad impression on the dribbling of the Frenchman, also good at putting her at the far post.