A teenage girl and an adult woman were killed by a gunman who opened fire at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis, Missouri. The attacker, as the broadcaster reports Abc, “he was quickly stopped by the police,” there was an exchange of gunshots and the man also died, according to reports from the St. Louis police. Several people were hospitalized with gunshot wounds and shrapnel, police said.

Killer was a 19-year-old former student

The person who shot is a 19 year old. For law enforcement agencies it is Orlando Harris. The young man had graduated from the same school last year. Police Chief Michael Seck said the reason is still under investigation, but there are “suspicions that there may be some mental illness”.

Under the blows of the assailant, the teacher Jean Kuczka and a 16-year-old girl whose personal details were not disclosed were killed. Seven other students aged 15 and 16, four boys and three girls, were injured and all are in stable condition.

Four suffered gunshot wounds or bruises, two suffered bruises and one has a broken ankle. Police refused to say how Harris managed to enter the building which is controlled by security guards.

The White House: “Absurd Violence”

“Absurd violence”: White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre defined the shooting. “We need more action to stop gun violence,” he added.