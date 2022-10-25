Listen to the audio version of the article

Vito Crimi and Paola Taverna but also Alfonso Bonafede or Manlio Di Stefano. These are some of the former M5s parliamentarians, not re-elected for having passed the ceiling of the two mandates, who could return to Parliament as “collaborators” of the parliamentary groups. It is one of the hypotheses that, according to rumors, he is studying the Movement to give support, based on the experience of pentastellated exponents with two legislatures and government posts behind them, to the new recruits who have entered Parliament.

Flanking figures

The idea could be that of hiring in the legislative offices of the M5s Group, in the Chamber and above all in the Senate (where, however, the regulation for parliamentary collaborators has not been reformed), some of the former parliamentarians of the Movement. For them, before the elections and while debating whether or not to confirm the limit to the second term, the possibility of setting up party figures to serve as support for the M5s community had been prefigured.

Support for the newly elected

And above all to the community of newly elected people, they lack parliamentary experience and without the possibility of having an adequate number of “seniores” to help them extricate themselves from regulations and legislative activity.

New expectation for Crimi

No hypothesis has yet been made about the names of who could assume this role, if one were to decide to proceed in this way, but in the meantime one of the former senators and pillar of the pentastellate organization like Vito Crimi would have already obtained a new expectation from the Ministry of Justice after resuming, last week, his old job at the Brescia Court of Appeal where he worked before starting his parliamentary experience.