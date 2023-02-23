A man suspected of killing a woman in Florida on Wednesday returned to the scene of the crime and killed a 9-year-old girl and a television reporter, authorities said.

A crew from Spectrum News 13 went to Pine Hills, near Orlando, around 4:00 p.m. (2100 GMT) to cover the morning shooting death of a 20-something woman, Orange County Sheriff John Mina said.

While working at the crime scene, a man, identified as 19-year-old Keith Melvin Moses, arrived at the scene and opened fire on a photographer and a news outlet reporter who were at the scene, the sheriff added.

Nearby, the same suspect entered a house for no apparent reason and shot a woman and her nine-year-old daughter.

The victims were taken to the hospital, but the girl and the Spectrum News 13 reporter died of their injuries, Mina said.

“We have arrested the person suspected of being responsible for the murder this morning, as well as the shootings this afternoon,” declared the sheriff, who detailed Moses’ criminal history with charges for firearms, aggravated assault and assault with a deadly weapon, among others.

The detainee had no relationship with the mother and daughter he shot or with the journalists, the officer explained. He did know, however, the woman despondent in the morning.

“No one in our community, not a mother, not a nine-year-old, let alone a media professional should be a victim of gun violence”lamented Mine.