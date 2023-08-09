Home » Don Patriciello, ‘don’t dress little girls to Communion as brides’ – News
News

Don Patriciello, ‘don’t dress little girls to Communion as brides’ – News

by admin
Don Patriciello, ‘don’t dress little girls to Communion as brides’ – News

Little girls making their First Communion dressed “as if they were going to get married”. The post by Don Maurizio Patriciello, the anti-Camorra priest of the Caivano Green Park, who invites mothers not to “steal” their daughters’ age, received almost ten thousand ‘likes’ and a thousand comments, all of appreciation of the words of the priest.

Don Patriciello – parish priest of the populous municipality on the outskirts of Naples where he fought and continues to fight against the Camorra, toxic fires and drug dealing, a commitment that cost him heavy threats and destined him for a life under guard – writes a post on Facebook, short, but shared by many.

“They are girls. They are 10-11 years old. They receive Holy Communion for the first time. A beautiful moment. Unique.

Unrepeatable. They are girls. I don’t understand why mothers dress them as if they were going to get married”, writes the street parish priest. “I don’t understand – he continues – why such a hurry to see women. They are girls. Make them live their age. Don’t steal it from her. There is a time for everything.”

There are thousands of likes, shares and comments. “How true your reflection is, often, too often we pour our aspirations, desires, desires and expect them to be accepted on our children; in reality we are stealing our children’s lives”, writes Eugenio for example. There are those who invite us to “disengage from fashions and appearances” and those who remember their own, of communion, “more than forty years ago: we little girls wore a nun’s habit, all the same. There were neither comparisons, nor parades. It would be appropriate to return to that democratic tradition”.

See also  Xiahua Girl Music Radio Night X Martial Arts Concert X Wang Meng Fan Party Super Time and Space Party Heavy Gather- China Entertainment Network

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

You may also like

New WhatsApp update would change the way of...

Allegri, ‘Juve are fine, Vlahovic and forwards are...

Criticism grows with preferences. What other parties accuse...

What happened to the Taxi Driver Strike in...

Assault on the home of the hit-and-run driver,...

Arcturus: the new variant of COVID 19 that...

Fulton County District Attorney Expected to Request Indictments...

In Santa Marta there were no demonstrations during...

OKS architects wins the competition to enhance the...

Armed men kidnap a dean of the University...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy