Online message – Monday 03/13/2023

Ukraine War | Donations for technical assistance to repair war-damaged infrastructure in Ukraine (BMF)

The BMF has supplemented its letter on tax measures to support those injured by the war in Ukraine ( Federal Ministry of Finance, letter from March 13, 2023 – III C 2 – S 7500/22/10005

:005).

In addition to

BMF letter from 17.3.2022, BStBl I p. 330, the following regulation is adopted on tax measures to support those injured by the war in Ukraine:

In the case of a free service aimed directly at repairing war-damaged infrastructure in Ukraine, for reasons of equity, until 31.12.2023 apart from the taxation of a gratuitous supply of value. This includes e.g. B. the free provision of building materials, construction machinery, technical facilities and personnel, each including any transport services.

If an entrepreneur already intends to use the services exclusively and directly for the stated purposes when purchasing the services, the corresponding input tax amounts are subject to the other requirements of the § 15 UStG in the way of equity

Section 15.15 (1) UStAE to consider. The following free supply of value is not taxed according to the previous paragraph in equity.

