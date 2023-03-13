Home Sports Decision in the women’s Lillehammer competition
Decision in the women's Lillehammer competition

Decision in the women's Lillehammer competition

The women’s third competition of this year’s Raw Air Tour is scheduled for Monday on the 1994 Olympic hill in Lillehammer. After the first round, Eirin Maria Kvandal (NOR) is leading in front of the Slovenian Ema Klinec and Selina Freitag from Germany.

As the best Austrian, Chiara Kreuzer is in 15th place, just ahead of World Cup leader Eva Pinkelnig and Julia Mühlbacher. The decision can currently be seen live on ORF1 and in the live stream.

final score:
1. Silje Opseth NOR 116,5/131,0 223,1
2. Selina Friday GER 121,5/128,0 222,5
3. Ema Klinec SLO 120,0/122,0 216,6
4. Yuki Ito JPN 116,5/126,0 213,4
5. Catherine Althaus GER 112,0/128,0 213,3
6. Nika Kriznar SLO 122,0/124,0 211,2
7. Eirin Maria Kvandal NOR 124,0/119,5 210,0
8. Abigail Strate CAN 117,0/120,5 203,4
9. Chiara Kreuzer AUT 111,5/124,5 197,9
10. Sara Takanashi JPN 112,0/122,5 197,7
11. Eva Pinkelnig AUT 110,0/121,5 190,2
12. Anna Odine Ström NOR 118,5/113,5 189,0
13. Every Komar SLO 114,0/114,0 179,1
14. Maren Lundby NOR 112,5/113,0 177,4
15. Anna Ruprecht GER 112,0/113,0 175,9
16. Jenny Rautionaho FIN 104,5/114,5 169,7
17. Julia Muehlbacher AUT 106,0/113,5 168,8
18. Yuka Seto JPN 112,0/108,0 167,3
19. Josephine Pagnier FROM 105,0/110,0 162,7
20. Sina Arnett SUI 107,0/109,0 156,9
21. Marita Kramer AUT 101,0/106,5 149,7
22. Nika Prevc SLO 98,0/109,5 146,4
23. Alexandria Loutitt CAN 105,0/99,5 139,9
24. Frida Westman SWE 101,0/111,0 138,8
25. Pauline Hessler GER 95,0/107,0 136,5
26. Nozomi Maruyama JPN 98,5/104,0 133,6
27. Maja Vtic SLO 99,0/102,0 130,4
28. Julia Clair FROM 97,0/98,0 125,1
29. Annika Belshaw USA 97,5/99,5 121,2
30. Luisa Gorlich GER 94,0/99,5 121,0

