The women’s third competition of this year’s Raw Air Tour is scheduled for Monday on the 1994 Olympic hill in Lillehammer. After the first round, Eirin Maria Kvandal (NOR) is leading in front of the Slovenian Ema Klinec and Selina Freitag from Germany.
As the best Austrian, Chiara Kreuzer is in 15th place, just ahead of World Cup leader Eva Pinkelnig and Julia Mühlbacher. The decision can currently be seen live on ORF1 and in the live stream.
