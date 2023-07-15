Door-to-Door Shipping Companies Impose Additional Charges for Customs Provisions in US-Venezuela Operations

Title: Door-to-Door Shipping Companies Impose Additional Charges as New Customs Provisions Take Effect

[City], [Country] – Following the recent announcement of the resumption of sea operations between the United States and Venezuela, several door-to-door shipping companies have revealed plans to enforce additional charges to comply with new customs regulations.

The shipping services were left in a state of uncertainty last week after authorities introduced new protocols and taxes for maritime imports of containers, according to reports from the Voice of America.

Oceanika 21, a well-known shipping company that facilitates shipments from the United States, Panama, Spain, and China, recently informed its customers about the changes through a statement issued via email. The company stated that its rates per cubic foot and promotional boxes would remain unchanged. However, it emphasized the introduction of a new charge of $7 per cubic foot to cover customs-related expenses.

The company also disclosed that commercial and industrial loads would be subject to additional charges. However, specific details regarding the amount were not provided. In addition, Oceanika 21 stressed that it would be mandatory for customers to declare all items with their respective invoices and supporting documents.

Similarly, AC Export, another prominent door-to-door shipping company, which facilitates shipments from various cities in the United States, including Miami, Houston, Orlando, and Atlanta, announced notable changes to its shipping rates and policies.

According to postings on its social media platforms, AC Export stated that non-commercial maritime shipments of personal cargo would now be subject to a tax of $38 per box, regardless of the package size.

For commercial cargo and merchandise destined for inns, the company highlighted that the corresponding taxes would be applied based on the tariff code, in addition to a 16% VAT and 1% customs service fee.

Furthermore, all shipments through AC Export must now be fully prepaid, eliminating the previous option of paying for services upon arrival at the destination.

As these new customs provisions come into effect, it remains to be seen how they will impact consumers and businesses engaged in cross-border trade between the United States and Venezuela. The introduction of these additional charges will likely increase the cost of shipments and may potentially affect the affordability and accessibility of goods.

