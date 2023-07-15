The City returned to claim before the Court and asked to seize the Government for $152,000 million

The government of the city of Buenos Aires once again presented a brief before the Supreme Court of Justice where it claimed non-compliance with the ruling that orders the restitution of the partnership fundsa precautionary measure that was issued in December 2022.

In the letter, the Buenos Aires authorities allude that the transfers “have continued to be for an amount in pesos equivalent to 1.40% of the mass of funds defined in article 2 of Law 23,548 and not the 2.95% provided in the sentence”.

They also add that the accumulated debt for this breach is, as of July 13, 2023, $148,000 million.

“For this reason, in the aforementioned presentation, the order of embargo work on the funds that corresponds to the National State to receive from co-participating funds and pecuniary sanctions are adopted to the officials responsible for non-compliance with the precautionary resolution”, expresses the official letter presented by Gabriel Astarloa, attorney general.

“Likewise, the proportional debt corresponding to the period between December 1 and 21, 2022 subsists, thus failing to comply with the payment provided by the rule of law 27,606 in its third article,” the text maintains and states that “the amount The total debt owed by the National State for said period amounts to the sum of 4,226,870,967.97 pesos,” the request continues. Taking these numbers into account, the administration headed by Horacio Rodriguez Larreta He asks for a total of $152,304,985,850.03.

In another section, the prosecutor requests that the head of Banco Nación be summoned to testify, Silvina Batakis “to clarify statements about the “instructions” he received regarding the return of resources to the Buenos Aires district from the Minister of Economy, Sergio Massaand the chief of staff, Agustín Rossitoday members of the main presidential formula of the ruling party for the PASO of August 13″.

Horacio Rodríguez Larreta and Alberto Fernández

In this order, a “request for an injunction was made to the Banco de news Argentina to comply with the transfers in the percentage, form and time in which they were ordered by Your Excellency, as stated by the President of the Banco de news Argentina through note dated 3-3-2023″ in which Batakis “states that she has not been notified of any measure ordered in the process”.

