The Municipal Disaster Risk Management Council declared a Public Calamity in the municipality of Dosquebradas, with the aim of efficiently and timely attending to possible emergencies that may arise as a result of a change in snow-covered activity that affects the population, mainly due to the emission of ash.

Mayor Diego Ramos assured that all measures are being taken for the agricultural sector, as well as all steps are being taken to guarantee the supply of drinking water to communities and hospitals. “All these actions are preventive with the purpose of protecting our citizens,” stated the president.

This measure has been taken in accordance with an extraordinary council cited by the government of Risaralda, where public calamity was also declared in the department.

The declaration of Public Calamity will allow local and departmental authorities to take exceptional measures to deal with any emergency situation that arises, as well as have resources to provide assistance to the affected population.