Home News Dosquebradas declared a public calamity due to the snowy activity
News

Dosquebradas declared a public calamity due to the snowy activity

by admin
Dosquebradas declared a public calamity due to the snowy activity

The Municipal Disaster Risk Management Council declared a Public Calamity in the municipality of Dosquebradas, with the aim of efficiently and timely attending to possible emergencies that may arise as a result of a change in snow-covered activity that affects the population, mainly due to the emission of ash.

Mayor Diego Ramos assured that all measures are being taken for the agricultural sector, as well as all steps are being taken to guarantee the supply of drinking water to communities and hospitals. “All these actions are preventive with the purpose of protecting our citizens,” stated the president.

This measure has been taken in accordance with an extraordinary council cited by the government of Risaralda, where public calamity was also declared in the department.

The declaration of Public Calamity will allow local and departmental authorities to take exceptional measures to deal with any emergency situation that arises, as well as have resources to provide assistance to the affected population.

See also  Press review of Thursday March 16, 2023: The return to parliament - Capsud.net

You may also like

Public tender for the recruitment of 296 permanent...

Half of African citizens (48%) do not have...

Vingegaard wins his first Tour of the Basque...

extension of the operation of natural gas-powered air...

3 Controversy over constitutional law amendment

Programming Holy Week 2023 Holy Saturday

the invitations to the selected people went out...

JS Kabylie hosts Esperance at the 5th of...

The fun little dance of Maluma and Pipe...

From the CDM green light to the decree...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy