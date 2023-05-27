Dosquebradas will have 28 places for the registration of identification cards

In compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Guarantees Committee of the municipality of Dosquebradas, the socialization of the schedule established by the Municipal Registrar’s Office, the issue of billboard advertising, and the complaints about threats presented by some candidates was carried out.

This was announced by the Secretary of Government Juan Carlos Sepúlveda Montoya, who stressed that in the previous committee they discussed the messages that should go on the billboards at this time of collecting signatures and added “we analyzed the response on the advertising that in At this moment they are making pre-candidates who aspire to collect signatures on billboards and there was clarity around the fact that the only thing they can display is the logo that has been authorized by the National Electoral Council ”.

On the other hand, from the Municipal Registrar’s Office it was announced that the process of registration of identity cards that runs from July 5 to July 13 at the polling stations from 9:00 in the morning until 5:00 in the afternoon .

The Municipal Registrar of Civil Status Augusto Galvis Sánchez added “we have 28 voting stations enabled for the ID registration process, emphasizing that the total voting stations are 41 but we have 13 voting stations that are not enabled due to the capacity of voters for the ID registration process, but they will be used on October 29 as voting stations.

The polling stations where there is no registration of identification cards are:

Otún Teaching Center – Popular Diocesan School – Santa Sofía Educational Institution – Policarpa Salavarrieta School – Nueva República School – Santa Juana Basic School – San Diego School -Camilo Torres Teaching Center – Juan Manuel González School – Our Lady of Guadalupe School – Salesian School – Post Manuelita Sáenz Educational Institution Census