ANDE delivers electric vehicles to Alto Paraná

Considering the high growth of electricity demand in the department of Alto Paraná, the President of the National Electricity Administration, Ing. Félix Sosa delivered, this morning, Friday May 26 of the current year, 5 electric vehicles to the Vehicle Operation Section – Ciudad del Este Headquarters, dependent on the Administrative Services Directorate, for operational management of the different Units of Alto Paraná.

The mobiles delivered are electric vehicles of the FOTON brand, 4×2 double cabin, with a 7 kW charger, and correspond to the lot recently acquired through the Agreement between ANDE and Itaipu Binacional, through the National Public Tender 1731/2021 “Acquisition of Electric Vehicles for the ANDE Fleet”, and were provided by the company CATHAY SAE, Grupo Timbo.

It should be noted that these vehicles were conditioned according to the standards and needs of ANDE, for their circulation and use of the respective areas and are also equipped with a Satellite Tracking System (Geo Positioning), which will allow better control and transparency in ANDE’s Vehicle Fleet Management System and will help reduce poor air quality and the impacts generated by greenhouse gases emitted by fossil fuel.

Eng. Félix Sosa pointed out that the delivery of the 5 electric vehicles in Alto Paraná is to accompany the growth of electricity consumption in the region and announced that the Institution intends to acquire more electric vehicles in the future, predicting that other State companies and the private sector follow the example of ANDE, since in this way, it will be possible to use the clean and renewable energy that Paraguay has in abundance in electromobility.

He also highlighted that the acquisition of the 23 vehicles will allow ANDE to save approximately 1,700 million guaraníes in fuel costs, maintenance and purchase of oil, which is beneficial both for the Institution and for citizens and the environment.

For his part, the director of Administrative Services, Eng. Eligio Álvarez, stated that the delivery of these 100% electric vehicles for operational management in Alto Paraná, are aligned with the national government’s policy on electric mobility in the country, in addition to add that it is the beginning of a series of activities to increase the use of electric vehicles in the country.

The event was attended by Eng. Miguel Báez, Technical Manager, Eng. Eligio Álvarez, Director of Administrative Services, ANDE officials, Eng. Juan Rozzano, head of the Eastern Regional Division, Eng. Crispin Pereira, head of the Regional Agency Alto Paraná, Lic. Everaldo Benegas, Head of the Vehicle Operation Section-Ciudad del Este Headquarters, ANDE officials and special guests.