Tongxiang City Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau is taking innovative measures to promote garbage classification in a deep and solid manner. By combining the use of “points, lines, and planes,” the bureau aims to improve waste classification in its jurisdiction and provide residents with a more livable living environment.

To strengthen law enforcement and achieve standardized waste classification management, the bureau is using “points” to focus on inspections. Regular and random checks are conducted to inspect waste classification in key industries and units such as hotels, restaurants, and supermarkets. So far, 8 cases of non-compliance with garbage classification regulations have been investigated and dealt with.

In addition, the bureau is using the “line” approach to strengthen the linkage between departments. Through joint law enforcement inspections with environmental sanitation centers and communities, the bureau focuses on issues such as mixed garbage disposal, sanitation at collection points, proper collection container settings, and adherence to standardized garbage classification accounts. As a result, 13 communities have been inspected, and 8 problems related to garbage classification have been identified.

Furthermore, the bureau is covering the issue with “face” by promoting education and raising awareness. Teams are organized to enter shops, communities, and enterprises to carry out waste sorting publicity activities. Residents are provided with waste classification promotional knowledge manuals, which explain in detail how to carry out waste classification and how to distinguish different types of waste. This helps enhance residents’ understanding of waste classification and improves their enthusiasm for participating in the process. Training sessions are also organized for administrators, where they are educated about the professional knowledge, policies, and regulations related to garbage classification. More than 130 promotional materials have been distributed to disseminate information about garbage classification.

Through the comprehensive implementation of these initiatives, the Tongxiang Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau is making significant progress in promoting garbage classification. These efforts will contribute to the construction of civilized cities across the country and create a cleaner and healthier living environment for residents.