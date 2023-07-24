Home » Dotted Lines and Planes: Tongxiang City’s Comprehensive Law Enforcement Bureau Takes Action to Promote Effective Garbage Classification
News

Dotted Lines and Planes: Tongxiang City’s Comprehensive Law Enforcement Bureau Takes Action to Promote Effective Garbage Classification

by admin

Tongxiang City Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau is taking innovative measures to promote garbage classification in a deep and solid manner. By combining the use of “points, lines, and planes,” the bureau aims to improve waste classification in its jurisdiction and provide residents with a more livable living environment.

To strengthen law enforcement and achieve standardized waste classification management, the bureau is using “points” to focus on inspections. Regular and random checks are conducted to inspect waste classification in key industries and units such as hotels, restaurants, and supermarkets. So far, 8 cases of non-compliance with garbage classification regulations have been investigated and dealt with.

In addition, the bureau is using the “line” approach to strengthen the linkage between departments. Through joint law enforcement inspections with environmental sanitation centers and communities, the bureau focuses on issues such as mixed garbage disposal, sanitation at collection points, proper collection container settings, and adherence to standardized garbage classification accounts. As a result, 13 communities have been inspected, and 8 problems related to garbage classification have been identified.

Furthermore, the bureau is covering the issue with “face” by promoting education and raising awareness. Teams are organized to enter shops, communities, and enterprises to carry out waste sorting publicity activities. Residents are provided with waste classification promotional knowledge manuals, which explain in detail how to carry out waste classification and how to distinguish different types of waste. This helps enhance residents’ understanding of waste classification and improves their enthusiasm for participating in the process. Training sessions are also organized for administrators, where they are educated about the professional knowledge, policies, and regulations related to garbage classification. More than 130 promotional materials have been distributed to disseminate information about garbage classification.

Through the comprehensive implementation of these initiatives, the Tongxiang Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau is making significant progress in promoting garbage classification. These efforts will contribute to the construction of civilized cities across the country and create a cleaner and healthier living environment for residents.

You may also like

Made in Saxony: Thousands of polo shirts for...

Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramírez Hospitalized After Accidental...

National legislative: 144 files received in Kasaï-Oriental

Animal shelters write fire letter to the federal...

The green technology company Cuploop, in which Haapsallas...

They killed ‘Chungo’ in the corregimiento La Mata

Adjusting Real Estate Policies: The Changing Relationship Between...

Posters seen in front of Edeka branches: allegations...

Rains in Afghanistan leave 26 dead and 40...

18 years of maturation of identity with wine...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy