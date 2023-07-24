The perfect diet of Maria De Filippi: so the presenter at 62 is in great shape

We follow the diet of the famous Italian presenter who at 62 still sports a perfectly enviable physique.

We have always seen Maria De Filippi in dazzling form. And even today, at the age of 62, the presenter continues to have a perfect physique. She is tall and slim and many women who wonder how she does it and who would like to know her tricks to imitate her. It will probably also be an aspect linked to his genetics, but this does not detract from the fact that the beloved face of Mediaset follows healthy habits and a diet that helps him maintain this aspect.

In addition to working tirelessly, De Filippi practices a lot of sport and keeps on the move, and is also very careful about what she eats. This is not only to have a lean physique but also to live with healthy habits. In any case it is necessary to emphasize that every woman has her own physique, so if you want to get a certain physique you have to take into account your own characteristics. You should never exaggerate and above all you must take into account the opinion of a doctor. In this article we show you the habits of the presenter, but we invite you to pay attention to your health and not take the situation too obsessively.

Maria De Filippi’s diet

During an interview with the sports gazette, Maria De Filippi told her passion for crossfit that she practices 3 or 4 times a week, together with an instructor who follows her in all respects, giving her the right advice. We also know that since she was a child, the presenter loved to practice many different sports, in fact her parents took her to calm her hyperactivity. So we can say that the first thing that helps her is her lively nature. Her other passions are horse riding, which puts her in contact with the animals she loves, and tennis which she plays in doubles.

What is Maria De Filippi’s beauty secret. Credits: Youtube (tantasalute.it)

As for the diet, however, we know that he does not follow a real one. What allows her to stay fit are her strict habits. An example is the way she eats pasta, which is not every day and in small quantities. Red meat eats much less than fish and white meat from turkey and chicken. Then eat lots of vegetables and fruit, especially avocado. In the end she doesn’t eat bread, sweets and doesn’t drink alcohol because she doesn’t like them too much. So although he doesn’t follow a specific diet, he manages to have a lean body thanks to his balanced and regulated life.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

