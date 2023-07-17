Double win for Dairon Asprilla Rivas in the United States

Chocoan forward Dairon Asprilla Rivas was one of the figures of the commitment with the two goals that were key to the 3-2 victory of his Portland Timbers team over Columbus Crew, in the United States.

The first of the goals, with which he opened the account of the commitment, occurred at minute 27, when he received a ball inside the area and drew an unattackable cross shot for the rival goalkeeper.

Not satisfied with that, just two minutes later, he converted his double to extend the Portland Timbers’ lead to 2-0, after another cross before the departure of the Columbus Crew goalkeeper.

With these two new goals, Dairon Aspirlla reached his fourth goal of the season.

Dairon Asprilla Rivas was born in Istmina, he is 31 years old, 1.80 m tall, plays as a striker and currently plays for the Portland Timbers of Major League Soccer in the United States.

As a professional soccer player, he made his sporting debut in 2011 with Atlético Nacional and has scored 60 goals. His career includes Atlético Nacional, Alianza Petrolera, Millonarios and Portland Timbers.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

