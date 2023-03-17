Home News IDB supports El Salvador’s commitment to food security
IDB supports El Salvador's commitment to food security

by admin
IDB supports El Salvador's commitment to food security
Mar 17, 2023, 09:10 am

The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) held an important meeting with the presidential commissioner for Strategic Projects, Cristian Flores, where they addressed the issue of food security and showed support for El Salvador’s commitment.

«The IDB’s experience, technical support and financing make it a key ally for the development of agricultural production, marketing and supply; in decent conditions, for producers, and at affordable prices for the entire population. News is coming! “said Commissioner Flores.

El Salvador has promoted different strategies in order to guarantee the food security of the Salvadoran population, such as the provision of inputs and fertilizers for producers of basic grains, the equipment and distribution of coffee plants to grain producers, citizen security in rural areas to guarantee work for farmers, exemption from taxes on basic basket products, among others.



