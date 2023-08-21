Downtown streets require urgent attention

The downtown road network looks in very poor condition. Forgetfulness, the lack of maintenance and the poor quality of the materials that have been implemented in the streets of the city, are taking their toll on us today and they look uneven and with holes.

A very clear example is some road sections intervened with cobblestones. The streets most affected are the roads around Parque Bolívar and Avenida Carabobo, along streets 50 and 46.

