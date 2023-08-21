Home » Downtown streets require urgent attention
News

Downtown streets require urgent attention

by admin
Downtown streets require urgent attention

The downtown road network looks in very poor condition. Forgetfulness, the lack of maintenance and the poor quality of the materials that have been implemented in the streets of the city, are taking their toll on us today and they look uneven and with holes.

A very clear example is some road sections intervened with cobblestones. The streets most affected are the roads around Parque Bolívar and Avenida Carabobo, along streets 50 and 46.

It may also interest you: Gardeners in the San Benito neighborhood come back to life

You may also be interested in

See also  Ulsan City, Taehwa River Wild Mustard Flower Ecology Observation Center :: Sympathy Media Newsis News Agency ::

You may also like

Sushi restaurant in Naples is looking for employees...

Setting goals helps school success – Diario La...

Trump Set to Turn Himself In as Fourth...

“Everything had been coordinated by Juan Manuel Santos”:...

Guangxi Leads the Way in Ecological Conservation on...

UK to spend $130m on AI chips as...

Anti-corruption summit obeys “order” to investigate Marito

South Texas and Caribbean Brace for Tropical Storms...

Soccer stadium delivered in El Copey

China Establishes World’s Largest National Park System for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy