Julio Rodríguez and Eddie Rosario Win Player of the Week Awards, While Angels Make Historic Triple Play

Mariners outfielder Julio Rodríguez and Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario were named the Players of the Week in the American League and National League, respectively. Presented by Chevrolet, these awards recognize their exceptional performances on the field.

Rodríguez had a remarkable week, showcasing his skills with 21 hits, including two home runs and four doubles. He also demonstrated his speed by stealing six bases and scoring seven runs. With a 1.417 OPS, he fell just one hit short of breaking the AL/NL record for most hits in a five-game span. His 18 hits in that timeframe tied him for second since 1901. This is the third time Rodríguez has received the Player of the Week award, and the second time this year.

On the other hand, Rosario had an outstanding week that reminded fans of his incredible performance in the 2021 National League Championship Series. The Puerto Rican outfielder went 21-for-11 (.524) with three home runs and 10 RBIs. His standout moment came on Saturday when he went 4-for-4 against the San Francisco Giants, hitting a crucial two-run homer in the eighth inning off Tyler Rogers. Rosario’s offensive contributions included being the first to hit a home run during the week’s games against the New York Yankees and the series finale against them. He also raised his batting average by 16 points to .260. This is Rosario’s second time winning the Player of the Week award, having previously earned it in 2017.

In addition to the Player of the Week awards, the Angels secured the Play of the Week honor. Their incredible 6-4-3-2 triple play against the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night amazed fans and players alike. With runners on first and third and no outs in a tied game, Angels closer Carlos Estevez induced a groundout by Harold Ramírez to shortstop Luis Rengifo. Rengifo then passed the ball to second baseman Brandon Drury, who forced out Randy Arozarena at second base. Drury quickly threw the ball to first baseman Nolan Schanuel for the second out, and finally, Schanuel made a pitching motion to catcher Logan O’Hoppe, who tagged out Yandy Díaz at home plate. This extraordinary play marked the Angels’ seventh triple play in their history and was the first 6-4-3-2 triple play in over 50 years.

According to the Society for American Baseball Research’s triple-play database, the last time a 6-4-3-2 triple play occurred in the majors was in 1971. The Angels’ defensive feat will likely be remembered as one of the best plays of the year.

These outstanding performances from Julio Rodríguez, Eddie Rosario, and the Angels provided fans with unforgettable moments in the world of baseball.

