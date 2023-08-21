Mexican Actor Pepe Gámez Celebrates Parents’ 55th Wedding Anniversary with Model Madison Anderson Berríos: A Love Story

Mexican actor Pepe Gámez recently celebrated his parents’ 55th wedding anniversary with his girlfriend, Puerto Rican model Madison Anderson Berríos. Gámez took to his social media account to share several photos of the couple and his parents, taken in front of the iconic Chichén Itzá pyramid in Yucatán, Mexico. In his heartfelt post, Gámez expressed his admiration for his parents’ enduring love and the strong foundation they have built for their family. He thanked them for being an inspiration and wished them many more years of happiness and blessings.

Gámez and Anderson went public with their romantic relationship on August 14. The couple has been receiving warm wishes and support from their fellow reality show contestants and fans. Anderson, the first runner-up of Miss Universe 2019, shared photos of herself with Gámez, captioning them with the sentiment that sometimes a stranger can bring new meaning to your life. The couple’s followers on social media eagerly commented on their posts, expressing their good wishes and excitement for the couple.

The couple, affectionately nicknamed “Pepison” by their fans, recently completed a promotional tour in Puerto Rico after Anderson’s victory on the reality show “La Casa de los Famosos.” In an interview with a radio station in Orlando, Anderson and Gámez expressed their gratitude for the friendship and loyalty they formed during the show. They revealed that they have received offers to work together on various projects and expressed their desire to use their newfound platform to do altruistic work and make a positive impact on the world.

The couple’s chemistry and popularity have sparked calls from their fans for a soap opera featuring the two as protagonists. “Pepison” has become a trending topic on social media, with fans expressing their excitement and urging Telemundo network to make their dreams come true. It remains to be seen whether the couple will take on acting projects together, but for now, they are focused on their individual careers and using their platform for good.

