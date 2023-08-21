United Airlines Flight Cancelled Due to Runway Repair at AILA Airport

Aerodom Clarifies United Airlines Flight Cancellation Due to Runway Repair at AILA

August 21, 2023 – Aerodom, the concessionaire company of six of the main national airports in the Dominican Republic, has clarified the reason behind the cancellation of United Airlines flight 1471. The cancellation was due to a delay in the plane’s arrival at Las Américas International Airport (AILA), which coincided with the closing time of the runway that is currently undergoing repair.

In a statement, Aerodom explained that the airline decided to cancel the flight last Friday because it arrived late at AILA, where the runway is undergoing renovation work. The repair work on the runway had allegedly been coordinated months in advance with the airlines and other operators to avoid any inconvenience to passengers.

According to Aerodom, the delay in the arrival time of United Flight 1471 from Newark International Airport in the USA coincided with the closure of the landing strip due to the ongoing works. The concessionary company clarified that the surface works, which involve removing the asphalt layer, have been taking place since April 7 between midnight and 5:00 am when flight operations cease through the airport terminal.

The executive at Aerodom revealed that the rejuvenation of the asphalt covers a total area of 54,000 square meters and requires an investment of over 3 million dollars. Once the work to replace the surface layer is completed, new asphalt will be laid, and the electrical system of track lights will be reinforced.

Aerodom emphasized that it is working diligently to ensure minimal disruption to flight operations during the runway repair. The company expressed its commitment to informing airlines and passengers about any changes or delays caused by the ongoing works.

Despite the cancellation of United Airlines flight 1471, Aerodom reassured travelers that the repair work is progressing as scheduled and that necessary measures are being taken to maintain the safety and efficiency of the runway at AILA.

