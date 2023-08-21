Former Neonatal Nurse Sentenced to Life in Prison for Killing Seven Babies and Attempted Murder of Six Others

Neonatal Nurse Sentenced to Life in Prison for Killing Seven Babies

A former neonatal nurse in northern England has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for killing seven babies under her care and attempting to murder six others. Lucy Letby, who did not appear in court for her sentence, received the harshest punishment allowed under British law, as the death penalty is not applicable.

In delivering the sentence, Judge James Goss emphasized the “cruelty and calculation” behind Letby’s actions. The judge noted that the number of murders and attempts, coupled with the nature of the crimes committed by a nurse entrusted with the care of vulnerable infants, warranted an exceptional punishment.

Goss condemned Letby’s lack of remorse and described her actions as displaying “malevolence bordering on sadism.” Throughout the trial, she coldly denied any responsibility for her misconduct, leaving no room for mitigating factors.

Following 22 days of deliberation, the jury in a Manchester court found Letby guilty. The victims, who died in the neonatal unit at the Countess of Chester Hospital between June 2015 and June 2016, were subjected to significant harm by the nurse. The trial revealed that Letby had manipulated her colleagues into believing that the babies’ collapses and deaths were normal, making it difficult to detect her actions.

The absence of Letby in court during her sentencing, permitted under British law, further aggravated the grief of the victims’ families. This has led to calls from politicians and victim advocates for changes to the law, compelling defendants to face their victims during sentencing.

Reacting to the crimes, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak denounced them as “shocking and harrowing.” He pledged that his government would fulfill its “duty” to introduce legislation requiring convicts to attend their sentences.

Letby’s arrest came in July 2018, two years after she was removed from her duties at the hospital. Prosecutors presented evidence during the 10-month trial, highlighting the significant increase in unexplained infant deaths and illnesses after Letby began working at the hospital in 2015.

The mother of one of the deceased infants expressed her anguish, stating, “I don’t think we’ll ever get over the fact that our daughter was tortured until she had no more fight left and everything that happened in her short life was deliberately done by someone who was supposed to protect her and help her go home where she belonged.”

The sentencing of Letby is a stark reminder of the trust placed in healthcare professionals to prioritize the welfare and safety of vulnerable patients. Efforts are now underway to ensure that defendants cannot evade facing their victims in court, allowing justice to be served transparently and appropriately.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

