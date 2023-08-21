What are the fines for not voting this Sunday, August 20, 2023?

This Sunday, August 20, 2023, Ecuadorians will return to the polls. This time to elect President, Vice President and Assembly members. In addition, it will be decided whether or not to leave the oil in block 43, of Yasuní, and only in Quito will the consultation for the Chocó Andino

But, what happens if you do not go to fulfill your right to vote? Penalties for not voting are contemplated in the Democracy Code. The amount is USD 45, which is equivalent to 10% of a basic salary.

The norm also contemplates other sanctions for those who do not attend the polling stations. The fine is 15% of the basic salary, that is, USD 67.50.

The amount increases if the person leaves the table without justification on election day. It will be sanctioned with 11 to 20 basic salaries, that is, USD 4,950 to 9,000.

The fines of the National Electoral Council (CNE) are cumulative and must be paid to receive the voting certificate. This document is valid for banking procedures and other services.

