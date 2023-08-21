Home » Pioli, ‘I’m satisfied, a good Milan is being born’ – Football
Pioli, 'I'm satisfied, a good Milan is being born' – Football

Pioli, 'I'm satisfied, a good Milan is being born' – Football

“I’m satisfied, I had asked the managers for players with certain characteristics, quality and they arrived: a good Milan is being born and I’m satisfied with the attitude we put on the pitch tonight”. Thus Stefano Pioli after the Dall’Ara match, in which the Rossoneri conquered the Bologna field 2-0. “We still have to work hard, there are many things to improve, but we are taking the right steps. With Pulisic we have more solutions and Giroud is a leader”.


Thiago Motta in turn said he was satisfied despite the knockout: “We tried right from the start, even hitting the crossbar after 20 seconds. I’m happy with my team and I’m pleased that the boys came out to applause.


Recovering against this Milan wasn’t easy, it’s a pity we didn’t manage to score the 1-2 because I remain convinced that we could have gotten back into the game. The goals will come, I’m satisfied with what I saw today against a squad built to win the title.”

