Udinese Market | Pereyra at Samp? It could be the decisive week

The blucerchiati are awaiting an answer from the Argentine. Today, I have tomorrow at the latest, we’ll see if the smoke is white or not

It’s Roberto Pereyra’s week. The soap opera that is inflaming Sampdoria fans hope that the situation can be resolved in a positive way. Maybe with a white smoke that would be very important for the new direction of the Blucerchiati from Radrizzani-Manfredi. The Argentine midfielder remained free after his adventure in Udine, a return to Friuli after six years between Juventus and Watford. At the moment the situation is pending, awaiting the response of the Tucu.

For the cadetry, the Pereyra coupwould certainly be a plus. Andrea Pirlo hopes to have him in his employ after having him as a teammate at Juventus in the 2014-2015 season. Quality midfielder with an excellent foot, he can cover all roles in the median. Even the exterior, as seen with Sottil last year.

What is missing

Sampdoria wants to get serious and has an important contract ready for the player who would arrive on a free transfer. First year of contract and then a automatic two-year renewal in case of promotion to the top division. Now it remains to be seen how this negotiation will develop. If the long-awaited white smoke arrives, preceded by a yes awaited by the whole square. Quickly changing the subject, here are the ratings assigned to the players in last night’s defeat. Here are the report cards of the meeting <<

August 21st – 5.35pm

