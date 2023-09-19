Dozens of Undocumented Immigrants Found in Deplorable Conditions in Rockland County Home: Possible Human Trafficking & Organized Effort

Dozens of undocumented immigrants were discovered living in deplorable conditions in a single-family home in Rockland County, according to authorities. The immigrants were brought to the residence from New York City by bus, and the Cape Cod-style home in New City is now the center of an ongoing investigation.

Local authorities received a tip that led them to the scene. Upon arrival, they found at least 31 individuals living in what has been described as some of the most atrocious conditions ever witnessed. Clarkstown Supervisor George Hoehmann expressed concern about the overloaded electricity and the presence of extension cords throughout the house. Shockingly, children were found sleeping on mattresses in the garage. Hoehmann emphasized the potential disaster that could have occurred if any fatalities had taken place.

This incident follows a deadly house fire in Spring Valley, where five people tragically lost their lives due to code violations. In light of this, authorities obtained a search warrant for the New City home after receiving an anonymous tip and speaking with immigrants who were rummaging through a local dumpster for clothing.

Based on statements from witnesses, officials suspect that this operation is organized and involved a chain of individuals. The homeowner, identified as 29-year-old Shloima Koppel of Monsey, is listed as the owner of the property. Attempts to reach Koppel at the home were unsuccessful, and authorities have since obtained a temporary restraining order and sought immediate eviction for anyone remaining in the property.

Koppel reportedly owns at least one more rental property in nearby Spring Valley, prompting a broader investigation into all of his properties. County Executive Ed Day called on the state attorney general to open an investigation into the movement of human beings within the state, suggesting that human trafficking and illegal activities may be involved.

Officials are still working to determine the extent of this operation, while also planning to issue a series of violations against the owner of the rental house. As the investigation continues, the shocking conditions that these undocumented immigrants were subjected to highlight the need for increased vigilance in combating human trafficking and ensuring the safety and well-being of those affected.

