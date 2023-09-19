El Salvador Expands Diplomatic Relations with Six African Countries for Security, Trade, and Cooperation

El Salvador Expands Diplomatic Relations with Six African Countries

El Salvador has announced the opening of diplomatic relations with six African countries, including Angola, Burundi, Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, Rwanda, and Sierra Leone. The Salvadoran Foreign Ministry revealed this development on Monday, stating that the countries will collaborate on issues such as security, trade, and cooperation.

The ministry expressed that this move is part of El Salvador’s ongoing efforts to engage with the global community. In a tweet, the ministry stated, “El Salvador continues to open to the world. We established new diplomatic relations with six African countries.” It further mentioned that the focus will be on areas of mutual interest such as peacekeeping operations and cooperation in multilateral spaces.

Education, health, agriculture, and medicine were also highlighted as significant areas of cooperation. The government aims to establish alliances for granting scholarships and exchanging experiences with these African nations. Additionally, the Salvadoran Foreign Ministry emphasized the potential for collaboration in economic and commercial matters. Specifically, the exchange of experiences related to flagship Salvadoran products like coffee may be attractive to African consumers. Cooperation on economic programs concerning food security and renewable energy was also mentioned.

El Salvador took a significant step towards engaging with Africa last year by opening its first embassy on the continent, situated in Morocco. The embassy’s mission is to enhance services for the Salvadoran diaspora, expedite travel processes, and ensure the rights of Salvadorans living abroad.

The government, under President Bukele’s leadership, envisions that these diplomatic endeavors will promote the well-being of the Salvadoran diaspora. By fostering strong international relations, El Salvador seeks to ensure its foreign policy aligns with the interests of its citizens both at home and abroad.