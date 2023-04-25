Dr. Naglaa Hussein Al-Makabrabi writes: The nationalism and patriotism of the Sudanese army (1)

Sudani Net:

(1)

A dream haunted by many politicians, especially the forces of freedom and change and those who call for democracy, but their own dream has not been achieved, which is the final signing of the framework agreement. I called it a dream because the war overthrew it and it became difficult to implement it or stand on it. Many analysts and experts described it as the real crisis and the first spark of the fire of sedition and war in Sudan The most dangerous of its clauses is the integration of Rapid Support into the Sudanese Armed Forces, which is the clause that will turn those barbaric and unsystematic forces into a unified military system whose loyalty is to the homeland and not to the Hamitian personality constituting it, and it falls under the banner of the Dagalo family of non-Sudanese origin. It is the protector of the country and its strong spear in the heart of every brutal enemy, the keeper of its national security and the advocate for peace and security in Sudan.

(2)

The April War of 2023 A.D. is a war of honor and dignity, with which our armed forces were valiant and defeated the rebellion militia led by Hamdan Dagalo, the breaker of covenants, the traitor to covenants, and the seller of the homeland in the slave market of the losing West. He carried out his dirty scheme with external interventions, sponsoring and supportive, and despite that, he failed to manage a battle with a great army of ninety-nine years old. And more than one general who fights with high confession and enjoys the highest level of combat capabilities known to the whole world. It includes leaders and experts who are distinguished by intelligence and military acumen with true patriotism, especially as it is a national army from all parts of the beloved country. And the homeland did not make a covenant on personality and tribalism, so he wrote on the pages of history the strongest battles and the truest martyrs ‘he represents Sudan’ Sudan is one and the army is one as long as there is life

(3)

We have repeatedly warned against foreign interference in the affairs of Sudan, and we have also warned against harming the army and questioning its patriotism and nationalism. It is a patriotic and national institution that the Sudanese people respect and stand with and support morally. It is a military system that operates according to laws and constitutions known to all the world and does not resort to partisanship that divides the country. Once again in the defense of Khartoum, Merowe and all of Sudan, as well as its safe evacuation of diplomatic missions, and this indicates its prestige and respect for the Sudanese communities and foreign relations. It proved to the world that it is the new model in managing internal battles with wisdom, sophistication, knowledge and insight into the basin of the homelands.

April 34, 2023 AD

AL Madinah AL Munawwarah

