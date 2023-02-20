Home News They caught ‘Papas’ with marijuana cigarettes in Campoalegre
News

They caught ‘Papas’ with marijuana cigarettes in Campoalegre

by admin
They caught ‘Papas’ with marijuana cigarettes in Campoalegre

A man in the municipality of Campoalegre was caught with several marijuana cigarettes. The subject was captured.

This is Jeferson Andrés Vargas, who was captured after 75 marijuana cigarettes were found in a voluntary search, which he was apparently going to sell.

The man who is known by the alias “Papas” is, according to the authorities, a well-known drug dealer in the municipality of Campoalegre.

The captured must answer for the crime of trafficking, manufacturing and/or possession of narcotics, for which reason he was left at the disposal of the Prosecutor’s Office.

See also  Ponte di Ferro, from the popes' project to the Nazi massacre: history has passed up there

You may also like

To the rhythm of mapalé, the Queen of...

Gustavo Bolívar attacks Roy Barreras and defends Carolina...

Pinghu City Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau’s “Three...

So you can reach more customers through financial...

Jiashan County Comprehensive Law Enforcement Bureau takes three...

Of 122 universities, 32 have high-quality accreditation in...

What is frontotemporal dementia diagnosed to Bruce Willis?

Pinghu City Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau took...

They bought a two million pot in Royal...

Fight in Chimichagua left one dead

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy