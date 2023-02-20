A man in the municipality of Campoalegre was caught with several marijuana cigarettes. The subject was captured.

This is Jeferson Andrés Vargas, who was captured after 75 marijuana cigarettes were found in a voluntary search, which he was apparently going to sell.

The man who is known by the alias “Papas” is, according to the authorities, a well-known drug dealer in the municipality of Campoalegre.

The captured must answer for the crime of trafficking, manufacturing and/or possession of narcotics, for which reason he was left at the disposal of the Prosecutor’s Office.