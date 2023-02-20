ROMA

Rui Patricio 6: Like Salzburg, unlike the end result. The Portuguese enjoys another almost free Sunday having to intervene the bare minimum to polish another clean sheet.

Mancini 6: Pure vehemence, which sometimes also causes damage to his teammates and which Gaich also risks paying for. But that also leads the Verona players to stay well away from the danger zone.

Smalling 6: Gaich is pretty big, but the rest of the repertoire is supplied by the Englishman who hits a heavy yellow in view of the Cremonese without ever losing his lucidity in the rest of a simple game after all.

Ibanez 6.5: A few seconds of no signal, then everything flows smoothly. Shortens Ngonge’s run already several meters before the halfway point.

Karsdorp 6: The prodigal son returns home and takes back the right wing. The spirit is decidedly different from that of Reggio Emilia. Fitness is not yet at the top (25’st Celik 6: carefully maintains the band)

Bove 5,5: Lane opponent is Tameze, not an easy customer. Just as it is not easy to keep Lazovic at bay when he ventures into the centre. Less well when it comes to setting.

Cristante 6.5: He tries a few throws, breaks the game and distributes deliveries and orders to his teammates until a physiological decline in the second half where he puts his big leg on a tricky shot by Duda.

Spinazzola 7: Bearer of fresh water, it does not always find companions ready to take advantage of it. So he tries to go only finding Montipò’s gloves. Then there’s Solbakken who repays him for so much effort.

Solbakken 7: Lots of applause and an emotion that melts as the minutes go by like an ice cube from the North Pole in the sun of Rome. Until that great goal that weighs so much, for him and for Roma. (25’st Zalewski 6: freshness useful in a moment of slight suffering)

El Shaarawy 6,5: When he sees that the harvest is low, he goes alone down to the prairies to look for something to eat. He is the true leader of a team with many absences. (41’st Wijnaldum sv: signs of true awakening).

Abraham sv: A little fever, Tachipirina and down on the pitch. But it was fate she shouldn’t play. Too bad, because she still seemed on the ball. (15’pt Belotti 6.5: Gallo fights, right from the first ball. He takes a beating, makes the team go up. It seems to be at the Six Nations)

Mourinho 6,5: Count who can, who can halfway and who can’t. And after a quarter of an hour he also has to give up on Abraham. He squeezes the rose obtaining an oil of little value but absolutely pleasant for the final three points.

VERONA

Montiport 6,5: Seems out of whack. Parries the parable but does not give security, not even with the feet. But then he saves the 2-0 with a great save on Belotti

Magnani 6: He stays focused, it doesn’t seem like much but in races like these he isn’t.

He 5.5: A quarter of an hour of apprehension, then Abraham comes out and it might seem like the task but he still manages to remedy a heavy yellow and even risk red. (1’st Coppola 6: decidedly less agitated)

Dawidowicz 6: In the first leg he got a red light, tonight it’s a gray test with some distractions. Thaws Solbakken leaving him the fatal moment.

Depaoli 6: He plays as he often does, without infamy and without praise.

Duda 6: They describe him as the new Hamsik but he also seems distant in terms of courage in attacking spaces from the former Neapolitan. However, he tries in the final by reviving Hellas

Tameze 6: Bove sticks to his back, and for him there are few moments of real breathing space. But the difference between him ball and chain is always visible.

Doig 6,5: He continues to amaze with his tactical wisdom and athletic prowess. A nice comparison with Karsdorp.

Lazovic 5.5: He’s always one step ahead, even his teammates. And this is not always a good thing. (14’st Braaf 5.5: doesn’t change a iota)

Fatigue 5,5: Two goals in the first two, he runs out tonight and is slowly losing in a difficult match. (42’st Kallon sv)

Boy 5: Mancini and Smalling mistreat him. He tries to assert himself, but he’s too lonely. (14’st Lasagna 6: more mobile, and therefore more difficult)

Zaffaroni 5.5: In the last month Verona had been decidedly less defeatist. However, stay in the game until the end