news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, FEBRUARY 19 – Tammy Abraham, after the game clash with Mancini, left the Olympic stadium and was immediately taken to the clinic. La Toma’s centre-forward sustained a wound on the lower lid of his left eye, which forced him to undergo suture surgery. “I’ll be fine,” wrote the Englishman on social media. Roma will try to recover him for the Europa League match against Salzburg on Thursday. (HANDLE).

