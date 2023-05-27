Dr. Sami Jamali passed away

KARACHI: Former Executive Director of Jinnah Hospital Karachi Dr. Sami Jamali has passed away. Dr. Sami Jamali was suffering from bowel cancer for the last two and a half years.

Family sources confirmed that Dr. Sami Jamali has passed away. The funeral prayer will be offered at the Jinnah Post Graduate Medical College (JPMC) mosque tomorrow, Sunday, after the Asr prayer.

Former Executive Director of Jinnah Hospital, Dr. Sami Jamali has rendered valuable services in the health sector. On which he was also awarded the Medal of Distinction and Honorary Lieutenant Colonel by the Pakistan Army.

Dr. Sami Jamali, known as Iron, Bullet, Bomb-proof Lady and Player of Risks, earned a big name for her services in the medical world.

Former Executive Director of Jinnah Hospital has rendered valuable services in the field of health by showing bravery, courage and courage, his services have been appreciated not only in Pakistan but also abroad. Started serving in ER department in 1988.

He played a key role in setting up the Emergency Department at Jinnah Hospital equipped with modern facilities. Which is considered proud in all public sector hospitals today. For his immense services, he was awarded with the Imtiaz Medal and Honorary Lieutenant Colonel Award by Pakistan Army.

Dr. Sami Jamali told about himself in an interview last year that my birth place is Lahore, my mother died when I was six years old, then I came to Karachi with my family to live with my grandfather and grandmother. , Intermediate from PCHS Government College and MBBS from Nawab Shah Medical College.

Did house job in civil hospital and then gave three tests. The first test was given by the Public Health Federal Commission, the second by Aga Khan University Hospital and the third by NICVD. Passed these three tests. Then decided to go to Public Health Service Commission.

Master’s in Public Health from Thailand in 1993, then post graduate fellowship training in Public Health Policy Planning and Root Injury Emergency Care from USA.

He started his career from Jinnah Post Graduate Medical College (JPMC) in 1988. In JPMC, I put my heart and soul into everything, the peace of the day, the peace of the night did not care about anyone, only one thing kept on my mind that there is no negligence in the treatment of an emergency patient. Do.

Many coursers from Singapore and other countries did. When I went to Singapore, Thailand, London and America, I learned a lot from the emergency there. Over time I used to make changes to the emergency. It was my effort from day one to provide the best medical facilities to all patients in emergency. No one should complain. No patient should leave here disappointed.

After 2010, Jinnah Hospital emergency was done like foreign countries. I took care of the emergency ward just like a mother takes care of her child. I have two sisters, both in America. My husband also belonged to the medical field, he is also retired. He has two sons, both are studying.

From the beginning, I thought of becoming a doctor and also had a passion, but after going to school, I became interested in becoming a teacher after seeing my teachers, but my parents wanted us three sisters to become doctors, keeping in mind their dreams and wishes. Decided to become I would like to mention one thing here that my mother was also related to the medical field.