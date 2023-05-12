DRC: effective implementation of the first 10 urgent measures to clean up the downstream oil sector

Didier Budimbu, Minister of Hydrocarbons.

The Minister of Hydrocarbons, Didier Budimbu suspends for a period of three months, from May 15, the supply of the country in petroleum products by the post of Lufu. This is one of ten urgent measures taken by the Minister and published on Wednesday 10 May.

According to Didier Budimbu, these decisions fall within the framework of the continuation of the process of cleaning up the downstream oil sector in the DRC. These ten measures are aimed, among others, at petroleum product transport companies, drivers, passengers and economic operators operating in this sector.

To transport companies

The Minister prohibits the transport of petroleum products in tank trucks without any indication or visible mention of the name of the establishment as shown on the permit, or valid transport and storage authorization for the said products as well as on valid automobile insurance.

Companies involved in the transport and storage and importing and marketing of petroleum products are also obliged to transmit monthly to the central administration and the provincial hydrocarbon divisions, statistics on the volumes of products handled in accordance with the provisions of hydrocarbon legislation.

To vehicle drivers

They are prohibited from transporting cans or drums on the roof, or placed in a container, in the trunk or rear tray of vehicles intended for the transport of people and goods other than fuel, throughout the national territory in general. and in particular in the western zone.

To economic operators

Without exception, any economic operator sourcing petroleum products in Angola must channel all of its volume to the facilities of the Kintuala Terminal Company in Boma, in the province of Kongo-Central, in order to carry out the analysis quality of the said products in collaboration with the OCC, in accordance with the specifications accepted in the DRC, and the molecular marking of the said products by the AUTHENTIX Company.

It is also forbidden for operators to carry out hydrocarbon activities downstream without a title, specifies the Minister of Hydrocarbons.