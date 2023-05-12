This is how the Finns challenge Foodora and Lieferando in Vienna

The delivery service industry is in transition. Mjam renames itself Foodora, Flink and Jokr have closed, and Gurkerl has undergone restructuring. Meanwhile, the competition authority is investigating the high market concentration around Foodora (Delivery Hero) and Lieferando (Just Eat Takeaway). The Finnish delivery service Wolt suddenly bursts into Vienna and positions itself as a universal supplier. What that means and what’s behind it, we’ll talk about it in today’s podcast Clemens Brugger, Country Manager of Wolt in Austria. It’s about:

What Wolt has to offer in Vienna

Expansion of restaurants to retailers

Possible partnerships with supermarket chains

The previous market concentration around Foodora (Delivery Hero) and Lieferando (Just Eat Takeaway)

The working conditions for the messengers

Transparency in delivery prices

The US owner DoorDash

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

If you liked this episode, give us four or five stars as a rating and follow the podcast on Spotify, Apple Music and Co. If you have any suggestions, criticism, feedback or requests for future guests, please send us an email at any time to [email protected] .at.