This is how the Finns challenge Foodora and Lieferando in Vienna

This is how the Finns challenge Foodora and Lieferando in Vienna

The delivery service industry is in transition. Mjam renames itself Foodora, Flink and Jokr have closed, and Gurkerl has undergone restructuring. Meanwhile, the competition authority is investigating the high market concentration around Foodora (Delivery Hero) and Lieferando (Just Eat Takeaway). The Finnish delivery service Wolt suddenly bursts into Vienna and positions itself as a universal supplier. What that means and what’s behind it, we’ll talk about it in today’s podcast Clemens Brugger, Country Manager of Wolt in Austria. It’s about:

  • What Wolt has to offer in Vienna
  • Expansion of restaurants to retailers
  • Possible partnerships with supermarket chains
  • The previous market concentration around Foodora (Delivery Hero) and Lieferando (Just Eat Takeaway)
  • The working conditions for the messengers
  • Transparency in delivery prices
  • The US owner DoorDash

