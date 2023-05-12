Six US stocks that have doubled in value in a year

Higher growth opportunities, but also more risk: Some investors are betting on small caps. picture alliance / ASSOCIATED PRESS | Seth Wenig

Many investors hope that their stock prices will multiply. Some rely on small caps, i.e. less well-known stocks. Small caps have higher growth potential than blue chips but are also more volatile. Business Insider has selected the stocks from top US small-cap funds that have at least doubled in the past 12 months.

Small caps are said to have higher growth potential than Shares established companies. Because smaller companies can expand faster and take advantage of new market opportunities. In addition, second-line stocks are often cheaper than standard stocks. The reason: You get less attention from analysts and investors.