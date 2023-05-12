Home » Buying a Car With Bitcoin Incurs a $3.7 Million Fine and Jail Period By CoinTelegraph
© Reuters. Morocco: Buying a car with Bitcoin leads to a $3.7 million fine and jail time

A cryptocurrency owner who bought a luxury car with (BTC) faces 18 months in prison and a $3.7 million fine in Morocco, a country that still considers the use of cryptocurrencies as an offense.

According to a recent report by Euronews, the Casablanca Court of Appeal has upheld the conviction of Thomas Clausi, a 21-year-old French national, on charges of fraud and illegal use of cryptocurrencies.

According to Clausi’s lawyer, Mohamed Aghanaj, the court upheld the verdict last week. This decision indicates that the Moroccan judicial system intends to take a clear stance against the use of cryptocurrencies in the country.

