Onmetaverse Summit, news for businesses at Fiera Milano

Onmetaverse Summit: for businesses, the metaverse is the next way to see the world thanks to spatial computing, along with artificial intelligence and Web3 technologies.

Fiera Milano and AnotheReality give life to the new international edition of the OnMetaverse Summit, scheduled for 8 and 9 November in the spaces of Allianz MiCo in Milan, with a bold vision, that of creating a tech conference of international relevance who focuses not only on technologies, but on creativity, design and business of and in the metaverse and which, with an eye to ethics and sustainability, hosts the ideas and solutions of the creators of the internet of the future.

OnMetaverse Summit will bring together companies in the expo area and conference rooms, designers, developers, creators, marketers and innovators to explore and explore

the latest trends and use cases of technologies related to the new paradigm of

metaverse. Metaverse and Web3 are the technologies with which we will bring strategies, business objectives but also the creative trait that is well expressed in the choice of Milan and the Allianz MiCo location in the near future. With over 80 international speakers distributed on numerous thematic stages, in fact, the event will offer a multi-layered information approach, analyzing the themes and topics of the future, declining them on several levels up to the more vertical ones.

The event will cover the creative and commercial applications of key technologies that are part of the metaverse paradigm: virtual worlds, VR/AR, sensors and wearables, Artificial Intelligence, Web3 and Blockchain. Industry professionals will discuss training, digital art, remote collaboration, creative content creation, immersive marketing, etc. during the roundtables. Finally, there will be numerous demonstrations and workshops in the Extensive Experience Area, as well as live entertainment satellite events.

OnMetaverse Summit is part of a real network of events oriented towards the future of business. On the same dates, in fact, the BizBang Show will be held at the Allianz MiCo, the event dedicated to digital transformation B2B, AIXA, the Italian summit that focuses on the cases of application and use of Artificial Intelligence and SMXL, an appointment focused on knowledge of digital marketing. It is an opportunity to network and discuss the most important topics of the future of business.