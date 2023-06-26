DRC/Exetat 2023: 1,008,253 students expected

The pupil Empote Yolo of the Sainte Famille school complex talks about his exam series

The launch of the Exetat 2023 certification tests takes place this Monday, June 26, 2023 at the Mazarero Professional Technical Institute, Katanda Territory, Kasai-Oriental Province by the Minister of Primary, Secondary and Technical Education Professor Tony Mwaba Kazadi .

A total of 1,008,253 students in 8,273 centers are expected for this edition.

Compared to the 2022 State Examination, this year there is an increase in numbers and centers.

933,198 recipients in 2022 compared to 1,008,253 in 2023, an increase of almost 10%.

For this session, two test centers are located outside our borders and will receive 585 students.

Jules Ninda

