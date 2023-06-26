Home » Surprise! This is the largest company in Cesar, according to a report by Supersociedades
Surprise! This is the largest company in Cesar, according to a report by Supersociedades

Surprise! This is the largest company in Cesar, according to a report by Supersociedades

In its latest report, the Superintendence of Companies revealed which are the 1,000 largest companies in the country, based on financial information with cut-off date of December 31, 2022.

As for the department of Cesar, surprisingly the first and The only place was taken by EPS Dusakawi. Out of a thousand companies, nationwide, Dusakawi ranks 814.

Also read: Drummond is the fifth largest company in Colombia

The Health Promotion Entity, EPS, had operating income of more than $311,267,385 during 2022. According to this report, at the national level, the largest company is Ecopetrol with $144,820,641,934 operating income.

