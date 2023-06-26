Asd Ragusa 1949, Finocchiaro new General Manager and Technical Area Manager

Alfredo Finocchiaro will be the new general manager and the technical area of ​​theAsd Ragusa football 1949.

“I immediately appreciated – underlines the general manager – the ability of the blue club to put the professionals who interact with it at ease. And let’s say that the brief experience with the eagles has helped everyone to get to know us better and to lay the foundations for what promises to be a new season full of stimuli. We have already announced the new coach, Mr. Giovanni Ignoffo, who we believe is a person prepared and able to guide us, from a technical point of view, in what must be the Ragusa football of the future. We are preparing to build a group that may be able to respond to the company’s objectives. As far as I’m concerned, I’m very satisfied that I stayed in Ragusa. This is a square that can potentially give a lot. And, as far as we are concerned, we will try to work in this direction”.

Finocchiaro had completed last season with the role of head of the technical area of ​​the blue club (a season that actually started only in the last month with respect to which, however, he can boast of having contributed to the achievement of the objective: salvation in the championship of Series D).

During his career, he held top positions in various Serie D and Excellence clubs, such as Sicula Leonzio and Siracusa, with whom he won two championships in Serie D, but also Paternò, Adrano and Biancavilla (and with the latter two he won the championship of Excellence in the quality of sports director) to mention the most important squares.