The Swiss President, Alain Berset, spoke this Thursday, April 13 in the morning in Kinshasa with his Congolese counterpart, Félix Tshisekedi, in particular on the security and humanitarian crisis in the East of the DRC. On this occasion, Felix Tshisekedi reaffirmed his refusal of a political dialogue with the M23 rebellion, supported by Rwanda.

The Congolese head of state has hammered once again that there is no question of any political dialogue with the aggressors of the Congolese nation, who openly favor foreign infiltration at all levels of the country:

“There is no question of political dialogue with this group. I say it and I want to make it clear that it will never be a question of it. Quite simply because it is through this kind of dialogue that they take advantage of the situation to infiltrate us. Infiltrate elements that will later create fallacious claims and justify their aggression against the DRC”.

To a question on the mandate and mission of the EAC Regional Force on Congolese territory, Félix Tshisekedi specified that everything is set in motion to accelerate the disarmament, demobilization and reintegration process for those M23 combatants who will prove of their Congolese nationality. Thus done, the mission of the EAC force on Congolese territory will no longer have its raison d’être.

Alain Berset, for his part, indicated that his country was rather committed to supporting the DRC by bringing efficiently on the international level and at the level of the Security Council the question or the debate of the aggression of the DRC by its neighbors including Rwanda, according to the UN experts’ report:

“The UN report had very clear words about the involvement of neighboring countries that fund the M23 group. We are certainly not here to tell the DRC how the problem should be solved. Rather, on the contrary, in essence, provide support, visibility, a presence to bring this debate to the international level, also within the framework of the Security Council. And we are very attached to the territorial integrity of any country”.

The Swiss President will make field visits to the east of the country, namely to Goma and Bukavu. It will be a question of meeting war displaced persons, victims of atrocities of the M23 rebellion, supported by Rwanda, as well as other armed groups.