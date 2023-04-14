Home Technology Unexpected disadvantage compared to the Galaxy S22 Ultra discovered
With the Galaxy S23, S23 Plus and S23 Ultra, Samsung has launched three strong Android smartphones that are very popular. Now it has become known that the new models have a major disadvantage compared to their predecessors, although this is not apparent on paper.

Samsung Galaxy S23 smartphones charge too slowly

Samsung smartphones have never been known for charging really fast. A maximum of 45 watts can be used with a cable, and up to 15 watts wirelessly. The colleagues from PhoneArena took a detailed look at the wireless charging speed of the Galaxy S23 (test), S23 Plus and S23 Ultra and came across a surprising result. Although Samsung states that the new S23 smartphones charge just as quickly with 15 watts wirelessly as the S22 smartphones, this is actually not true. The loading speed is significantly slower.

The following results were achieved:

Samsung’s Galaxy S23 smartphones charge significantly slower wirelessly. (Image source: PhoneArena)

While the slightly longer charging time of the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus compared to the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus could still be explained by the slightly larger battery, this is not possible with the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The The phone charges 39 minutes longer despite the same size battery than the Galaxy S22 Ultra. According to the technical data, all cell phones should charge wirelessly with 15 watts. More than 30 percent slower is a clear difference.

The original “15W Wireless Charger EP-P2400” from Samsung was also used to charge the new and old smartphones. So it can’t have been the charger.

In the video we present the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra:

Why is the loading speed slower?

There is no official reason why the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra charges so much more slowly than the Galaxy S22 Ultra. PhoneArena suspects that Samsung wants to protect the battery during wireless charging. But then Samsung should also state that the Galaxy S23 Ultra only charges with 10 instead of 15 watts and that the charging process takes longer.

