DRC: the LINAFOOT championship starts on August 15

The LINAFOOT championship, for the 2023-2024 financial year, starts on August 15, 2023, according to a correspondence signed and approved by the Secretary General of the Committee for Standardization (CONOR) Innocent Kidundulu.

The new format of the Championship provides for the constitution of two groups: A and B of 10 clubs each. Group A will include clubs from the Center-South Zone (Grand Katanga and Grand Kasai), while Group B will include clubs from the West and East Zone (Kinshasa-Equateur- Maniema-North Kivu and South Kivu).

