DRC: the National Service produced more than 15,000 tonnes of maize in 2023

The National Service claims to have increased its corn production from 1,000 tonnes in 2019 to more than 15,000 tonnes in 2023, said Saturday, July 1, Major General Kasongo Kabwik, coordinator of this structure.

He estimates that in 4 years, the National Service under his command has achieved a performance beyond expectations.

“When we arrived at the National Service, production was nil. In our first year, we produced 1000 tons of maize. We were happy but also dissatisfied. Happy because we went from 0 to 1000 tons. We were dissatisfied because our ambitions were to produce tens of thousands of tons. What is done today, explained Major General Kasongo Kabwik.

By increasing the capacity and the means of production, he believes that the Service can achieve impressive results:

“From 1,000 tons in 2019 to more than 15,000 tons, this is an impressive increase. This means that we are able to go from 15,000 tonnes to 200,000 or 500,000 tonnes of maize in ten years”.

Created by decree-law 032 of October 15, 1997, the National Service is a paramilitary body for education, supervision and mobilization of civic and patriotic actions with a view to the reconstruction of the country. It is responsible for organizing throughout the national territory, centers for the supervision of idle young girls and boys, young finalists in secondary or university education, with a view to instilling in them a civic and patriotic education, to initiation into agricultural production work, followed by eventual professionalization, and giving them paramilitary and self-defense training.