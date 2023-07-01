The Army paid tribute to the woman and canine Wilson at the Bambuco Festival

Within the framework of the Bambuco Festival, the Ninth Brigade paid a heartfelt tribute to the woman, the canine Wilson and the National Army, receiving the support and affection of the citizens during the parade that took place on the Circunvalar Avenue of the municipality From neiva.

The Chivas parade had the participation of a large audience. The citizens expressed their appreciation to the uniformed throughout the tour, thus demonstrating their support and accompaniment.

The event began at 3:00 in the afternoon, when the ladder buses, known as chivas, blew their unique whistle to announce the start of the parade. These vehicles, adorned with typical and representative elements of the gastronomy, tourism and traditions of the Opita people, toured the avenue in a festive atmosphere.

The National Army had the honor of opening the parade, conveying a message of commitment to both security and the traditions rooted in the heart of every Colombian soldier. Miss Ninth Brigade was in charge of representing the institution and transmitting this message to the attendees.

The women’s block of the Army, made up of officers, non-commissioned officers and soldiers, paraded carrying the flag of each of the 37 municipalities of Huila and the national flag, highlighting the love and commitment to the country that they carry in their hearts.

In a special tribute, the soldiers represented the fierce Huila indigenous woman, the Cacica Gaitana, demonstrating their tenacity and courage as faithful descendants of this ancient historical figure.

The parade also included a prominent squad in honor of Wilson, the canine who played a key role in rescuing four indigenous children who were lost in the Guaviare jungle after a plane crash. The participation of the Belgian Malinois and a portrait made by hand by the professional soldier Kevin Rojas were part of the tribute to this brave warrior.

Likewise, the presence of a demining tactical car was highlighted, a symbol of the National Army’s commitment to the peasant population affected by the planting of antipersonnel mines.

