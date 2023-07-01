Frattesi is worth 40 million, Rome-El Shaarawy until 2025. By Francesco Frosinone, Lazio on Orsolini

Official start of the transfer market, between renewals, signatures and dreams to come true. To put pen to paper it is Inter who announced Marcus Thuram at the end of a derby with Milan won on the wire, with the overtaking arrived right at the last corner. The French striker born in 1997 arrives at the Nerazzurri as a free agent after the end of his contract with Borussia Moenchengladbach: he has signed until 2028 and at Inter he will earn 6.5 million euros per season.

Continue the adventure in Roma in Mourinho per Stephan El Shaarawy which he renewed until 30 June 2025. The Giallorossi club and the 30-year-old striker reached an agreement, the day after the previous contract expired. The picture of the benches for the next Serie A 2023/2024 is completed. In fact, the last two official announcements have also arrived: Eusebio Di Francesco is the new coach of Frosinone, Marco Baroni that of Verona.

Speaking of dreams, he continues to be talked about Davide Frattesi of Sassuolo regarding his football destiny, the subject of interest of almost all the big names in Serie A. The CEO of the neroverde club takes stock of the situation Giovanni Carnivali: “The evaluation we make of the player goes around between 35 and 40 million and on that basis we had begun a negotiation with a foreign team. Then the player has expressed his will to stay in Italy and then we have to see what happens. If favorable conditions are not found, it does not mean that the player cannot continue with us. I spoke to Marotta (at Inter, ed) again this evening, Inter is certainly an option while I should also see Milan. I can say that Roma were already the most interested team last year but with Tiago Pinto (DG Roma, ed) we found an agreement on the evaluation of the player. We’re much closer this year.”

Keep moving with the lights off Lazio: Riccardo Orsolini could be the reinforcement identified to complete the external attack department of the Biancoceleste club which is preparing to face the Champions League next season. Orsolini, under the guidance of Thiago Motta to Bologna, he had an excellent season putting together 11 goals and 2 assists in 34 appearances and would like to move to a team that will allow him to play in the European cups. To favor everything also the expiry of the contract with the rossoblù which is set for 2024. In the next few days it will be understood whether this survey can become a real negotiation.

These are hours of reflection for Gianluigi Buffon. The Parma goalkeeper, having finished the season in the playoffs with Pecchia’s team, is in fact at a crossroads. He will decide whether to continue playing or say goodbye to football for good. But not only. Among the roads that Buffon would be considering the foreign track is not excluded, possibly the second after the experience at PSG in 2018-19, considering that there is interest from several Arab clubs on the goalkeeper.

And in the meantime Cesc Fabregas has announced his retirement as a professional footballer with a social post. The former midfielder of Arsenal, Barcelona, ​​Chelsea and Monaco, world champion with Spain, leaves football after only one year in Italy, in Serie B, with the Como shirt. However, the Spaniard will remain on the lake as coach of the Primavera team. His is only the latest in a series of illustrious retirements and other old acquaintances of the Italian championship in 2023.

