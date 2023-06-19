DRC wins over Gabon in Franceville

The Leopards of the Democratic Republic of Congo are taking a serious option for qualification for the African Cup of Nations, Côte d’Ivoire 2023 after their big victory over the Panthers of Gabon, two goals to nil (2-0).

It was during the match of the fifth day of the CAN 2024 knockout phase held this Sunday, June 18, 2023 in Franceville, Gabon.

Aaron Tshibola allowed the tricolors of the DRC to lead in the score in the 33rd minute after beating the Gabonese goalkeeper on a whim at the near post on a floating corner from Arthur Masuaku.

A score that remained intact until the end of the first half. Back from the locker room, the Gabonese put pressure on the Congolese defense thus pushing the coach of the DRCongo to put Mfulu instead of leaving Theo Bongonda.

The top scorer of the Tanzanian championship and of Young Africa this season, Fiston Mayele Kalala increased (0-2) the score against all odds in the 83rd minute.

With this victory, the Leopards of the DRC in Group I, total 7 points (+2) tied with the Gabonese (-1) in five games.

