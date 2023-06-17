‘Dreaming of future noodles’ Gwangsan-gu Baduk Association, Bianonghyup Cup Contest Successfully Completed :: Sympathetic Media Newsis News Agency ::

318 people participated in ‘Go Dream Tree’

[광주=뉴시스] Reporter Byun Jae-hoon = The Gwangsan-gu Baduk Association of Gwangju held the 2nd Gwangju Bianonghyup Baduk Championship on the 17th at the Suwan Culture and Sports Center in Gwangsan-gu, Gwangju.

This tournament was held to expand the base of sports Go, to solidify the position of mind sports, and to prepare a place for friendship and harmony in the local Go community. Gwangsan-gu Baduk Association supervised the tournament and Gwangju Bia Nonghyup hosted it.

A total of 318 participants participated in the competition, which was divided into 10 categories. Winners, runners-up, joint 3rd place (semi-finals), and 4 encouragement prizes (those who were eliminated in the semi-finals) were awarded for each category.

Kim Geun-tae (5th dan, Korea Baduk High School) won the best student division. The winner of the adult category was Lee Da-ung (5th dan).

In the match between elementary school students, ▲Hajun Yoon (Salesio Elementary School) in the lower grades, Junkyung Wang (Suncheon Shindae Elementary School) in the middle grade, and Yechan Seo (Yeosu Yangji Elementary School) in the upper grades lifted the championship trophy.

In addition, the winners in the after-school category are Hajun Choi (Shinchang Elementary School) in the lower grades, Junho Lee (Jobong Elementary School) in the third year, Eunsol Ji (Jobong Elementary School) in the fourth year, and Jiho Lee (Jiho Lee) in the upper grades. In the dream tree division, which was divided into 38 groups, 19 players won the championship.

Jeong Seong-ho, head of the Gwangsan-gu Baduk Association, said, “The association will continue to work hard to discover and nurture Go talent.”

