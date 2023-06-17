Home » ‘Dreaming of future noodles’ Gwangsan-gu Baduk Association, Bianonghyup Cup Contest Successfully Completed :: Sympathetic Media Newsis News Agency ::
News

‘Dreaming of future noodles’ Gwangsan-gu Baduk Association, Bianonghyup Cup Contest Successfully Completed :: Sympathetic Media Newsis News Agency ::

by admin
‘Dreaming of future noodles’ Gwangsan-gu Baduk Association, Bianonghyup Cup Contest Successfully Completed :: Sympathetic Media Newsis News Agency ::

318 people participated in ‘Go Dream Tree’

[광주=뉴시스] Reporter Byun Jae-hoon = The Gwangsan-gu Baduk Association of Gwangju announced that it held the 2nd Gwangju Bianonghyup Cup Baduk Contest on the 17th at the Suwan Culture and Sports Center in Gwangsan-gu, Gwangju. (Photo = Provided by Gwangju Gwangsan-gu Baduk Association) 2023.06.17. [email protected] *Resale and DB prohibited

[광주=뉴시스] Reporter Byun Jae-hoon = The Gwangsan-gu Baduk Association of Gwangju held the 2nd Gwangju Bianonghyup Baduk Championship on the 17th at the Suwan Culture and Sports Center in Gwangsan-gu, Gwangju.

This tournament was held to expand the base of sports Go, to solidify the position of mind sports, and to prepare a place for friendship and harmony in the local Go community. Gwangsan-gu Baduk Association supervised the tournament and Gwangju Bia Nonghyup hosted it.

A total of 318 participants participated in the competition, which was divided into 10 categories. Winners, runners-up, joint 3rd place (semi-finals), and 4 encouragement prizes (those who were eliminated in the semi-finals) were awarded for each category.

Kim Geun-tae (5th dan, Korea Baduk High School) won the best student division. The winner of the adult category was Lee Da-ung (5th dan).

In the match between elementary school students, ▲Hajun Yoon (Salesio Elementary School) in the lower grades, Junkyung Wang (Suncheon Shindae Elementary School) in the middle grade, and Yechan Seo (Yeosu Yangji Elementary School) in the upper grades lifted the championship trophy.

In addition, the winners in the after-school category are Hajun Choi (Shinchang Elementary School) in the lower grades, Junho Lee (Jobong Elementary School) in the third year, Eunsol Ji (Jobong Elementary School) in the fourth year, and Jiho Lee (Jiho Lee) in the upper grades. In the dream tree division, which was divided into 38 groups, 19 players won the championship.

See also  Kyocera acquires building land for new smart factory in Japan Nachrichten Esslingen - News Esslingen Politics Latest news on the internet

Jeong Seong-ho, head of the Gwangsan-gu Baduk Association, said, “The association will continue to work hard to discover and nurture Go talent.”

[광주=뉴시스] Reporter Byun Jae-hoon = The Gwangsan-gu Baduk Association of Gwangju announced that it held the 2nd Gwangju Bianonghyup Cup Baduk Contest on the 17th at the Suwan Culture and Sports Center in Gwangsan-gu, Gwangju. (Photo = Provided by Gwangju Gwangsan-gu Baduk Association) 2023.06.17. photo@newsis.com *Resale and DB prohibited

[광주=뉴시스] Reporter Byun Jae-hoon = The Gwangsan-gu Baduk Association of Gwangju announced that it held the 2nd Gwangju Bianonghyup Cup Baduk Contest on the 17th at the Suwan Culture and Sports Center in Gwangsan-gu, Gwangju. (Photo = Provided by Gwangju Gwangsan-gu Baduk Association) 2023.06.17. [email protected] *Resale and DB prohibited

◎Empathy Media Newsis [email protected]

You may also like

Vallanzasca’s ex-wife, why humiliate a broken man? –...

Social norms and traditions exacerbate the pressures of...

Spanish League chooses a new sponsor for the...

The Erdos Energy Research Institute of Peking University...

Nerve transfer, 2-year-old boy towards leg recovery –...

Captain Abdul Rahim Al-Jami signs his book

More than 100 policemen will guard the roads...

Great evening on TV with Aida in Verona...

The return of the Cabranat to play the...

Gustavo Petro would finance the ELN so that...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy