The Jazz Festival 2023 started

Consolidated as one of the most anticipated cultural exchange events with the United States of the year, The 13th University Jazz Festival takes place from June 12 to 17, with the participation of the Jazz quartets from the universities of Alabama and Purdue, who will give workshops to beginner, intermediate and advanced musicians who have an affinity for this musical genre.

The season is made possible by the United States Embassy in Colombia University of Alabama at Birmingham and Purdue University

PARTICIPATING BANDS

UAB Vulcan Jazz Collective: Directed by Dr. Steven Roberts, associate professor of jazz and trumpet studies at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. It has the participation of Carlos Pino, jazz guitar teacher, as well as coach of the Jazz Combo of the University of Alabama at Birmingham, and university students of music and different careers from the same University. The Purdue Jazz Combo: Under the direction of Dr. MT Trout and Professor Jarrad Harris, it has a long tradition of performing with some of the most important artists in jazz today, and on stages around the world. Since the year 2000 the band has performed at Festivals.

Internationals from Montreux, North Sea and Alpine, and has toured Italy, Spain, Portugal and Eastern Europe. The band has also toured extensively throughout the United States, winning awards on stages at prestigious Jazz Festivals such as North Texas, Notre Dame, and Elmhurst Collegiate.

UAB Vulcan Jazz Collective will present the concert with The Purdue Jazz Combo on June 17, free admission with controlled ticket office. Colombo Americano Auditorium, cra. 6 no. 23-58, Pereira.

This event is carried out with the support of the United States Embassy and is sponsored by private sector companies such as RCN Radio, Caracol Radio, El Diario, Impacto Gráfico, SPL sonido profesional and Estampo Publicidad.