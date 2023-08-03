Mysterious Disappearance of Mexican Singer Onixys Miranda and Her Father Raises Concerns

Title: Mexican Singer Onixys Miranda Disappears with Father while on Tour in California

Subtitle: Family left in distress as popular Mexican singer and her father cut off communication after unexpected change in travel plans

Mexican singer Onixys Miranda, known for her powerful and emotional performances, has left her family devastated after disappearing with her father during their recent trip to California, United States. The duo had traveled to the foreign country to perform at a special event on July 24.

At the tender age of 6, Miranda touched the hearts of hundreds of Mexicans with her tribute to the late legendary singer-songwriter Juan Gabriel. Her heartfelt rendition of “I dedicate this song to you” at the posthumous tribute held at Bellas Artes resonated deeply with attendees bidding farewell to the renowned artist.

However, the concerns surrounding Miranda’s sudden disappearance were raised by her mother, Sofia Amador, who revealed that for a week, there has been no concrete response from her daughter. The only form of communication has been through audio messages via WhatsApp with her older sister.

Sofia Amador shared her distress, saying, “I tried to contact Onixys through her personal number, but she has blocked me. She hasn’t reached out to me, and neither has Onix’s father. The family that has my daughter and husband, who hired them for the event, hasn’t contacted me either. They haven’t provided any explanation about what is truly happening.”

Initially, Miranda was scheduled to return from her trip on July 31. However, a couple of days later, both she and her father abruptly changed their travel plans and ceased all contact with their family.

It wasn’t until early Tuesday morning that Onixys reportedly reached out to her older sister through voice messages. In these messages, she assured her family that she was well but did not provide any details about her return.

“I’m quite well. I’ve also distanced myself from social networks and have not opened any accounts on my phone because I noticed that many people were looking for me. I understand their concern, but it is a decision I have made. I want to thank you for being there for my mother. Thank you so much. I won’t forget about you, but I do need some time to think. I’m not saying I’m going back right away; I’m just saying that I’m fine,” Onixys expressed in the audio messages.

Despite her daughter’s reassurance, Sofia Amador insists that she has no conflict with Onixys and is at a loss as to what triggered this change of heart.

“We requested a video to verify her safety, but so far we haven’t received anything. I have no problem with my daughter. I love her very much. Throughout all these years of her artistic career, I have been by her side, as her friend and the person who helped her fulfill her dreams since she was little,” Sofia Amador said.

In her desperate search for her daughter, Sofia Amador has contacted the authorities and the embassy to locate Onixys. Through a heartfelt Facebook post, she expressed her love and support for her daughter, pledging to stand by her no matter where she may be.

As the wait for answers continues, the family remains hopeful that Onixys Miranda and her father will reestablish contact and put their worries to rest.